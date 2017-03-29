'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A portrait of legendary hymn writer and leader of the Methodist movement, Charles Wesley. Wikimedia Commons

The legendary poet, pastor and co-founder of Methodism Charles Wesley died on this day in 1788. With his brother John, he led the Methodist movement, a branch of Protestant Christianity known for its emphasis on free will, and the power of sanctification (becoming holy) in this life. Charles was a fervent evangelical and became known for his powerful open-air preaching, alongside his brother and his fiery contemporary George Whitefield.

Today Charles is remembered as arguably the greatest hymn-writer in Christian history, having penned at least 6,000 songs in his lifetime, many of which are treasured and still sung today. His writings often married rich, imaginative and poetic expression with deep inspiration from the stories of Scripture.

Here are extracts from seven of Wesley's greatest hymns.

1. Love Divine, All Loves Excelling

Love divine, all loves excelling, Joy of heaven to earth come down;

Fix in us thy humble dwelling; All thy faithful mercies crown!

Jesus, thou art all compassion, Pure unbounded love thou art;

Visit us with thy salvation; Enter every trembling heart.

Breathe, O breathe thy loving Spirit, Into every troubled breast!

Let us all in thee inherit; Let us find thy promised rest.

Take away the love of sinning; Alpha and Omega be;

End of faith, as its beginning, Set our hearts at liberty.

2. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Hark the herald angels sing

'Glory to the newborn King!

Peace on earth and mercy mild

God and sinners reconciled'

Joyful, all ye nations rise

Join the triumph of the skies

With the angelic host proclaim:

'Christ is born in Bethlehem'

Hark! The herald angels sing

'Glory to the newborn King!'

3. O, for a Thousand Tongues to Sing

O, for a thousand tongues to sing

my great Redeemer's praise,

the glories of my God and King,

the triumphs of his grace!

My gracious Master and my God,

assist me to proclaim,

to spread thro' all the earth abroad

the honours of your name.

Jesus! the name that charms our fears,

that bids our sorrows cease,

'tis music in the sinner's ears,

'tis life and health and peace.

4. Jesus, Lover of My Soul

Jesus, lover of my soul,

Let me to Thy bosom fly,

While the nearer waters roll,

While the tempest still is high.

Hide me, O my Saviour, hide,

Till the storm of life is past;

Safe into the haven guide;

Oh, receive my soul at last.

5. O, for a Heart to Praise My God

O for a heart to praise my God,

A heart from sin set free,

A heart that always feels Thy blood

So freely shed for me.

A heart resigned, submissive, meek,

My great Redeemer's throne,

Where only Christ is heard to speak,

Where Jesus reigns alone.

6. And Can It Be That I Should Gain?'

And can it be that I should gain

an interest in the Savior's blood!

Died he for me? who caused his pain!

For me? who him to death pursued?

Amazing love! How can it be

that thou, my God, shouldst die for me?

Amazing love! How can it be

that thou, my God, shouldst die for me?

'Tis mystery all: th' Immortal dies!

Who can explore his strange design?

In vain the firstborn seraph tries

to sound the depths of love divine.

'Tis mercy all! Let earth adore;

let angel minds inquire no more.

'Tis mercy all! Let earth adore;

let angel minds inquire no more.

7. Come O Thou Traveller Unknown (inspired by Jacob's wrestling with God in Genesis 32)

Whom still I hold, but cannot see!

My company before is gone,

And I am left alone with Thee;

With Thee all night I mean to stay,

And wrestle till the break of day.

I need not tell Thee who I am,

My misery and sin declare;

Thyself hast called me by my name,

Look on Thy hands, and read it there;

But who, I ask Thee, who art Thou?

Tell me Thy name, and tell me now.