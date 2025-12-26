King Charles reflects on pilgrimage, reconciliation and hope in Christmas Day address

King Charles addressed the nation from the Lady Chapel of Westminster Abbey.

King Charles III used his Christmas Day address to reflect on the significance of pilgrimage as he appealed to the nation "to cherish the values of compassion and reconciliation".

Addressing the nation from the Lady Chapel of Westminster Abbey for the first time, the King recalled his recent state visit to the Vatican with the Queen where he prayed with Pope Leo XIV in what he called "a historic moment of spiritual unity". His state visit coincided with the Catholic Church's Jubilee year, which has been taking place throughout 2025 with the theme of ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

“Pilgrimage is a word less used today, but it has particular significance for our modern world, and especially at Christmas. It is about journeying forward, into the future, while also journeying back to remember the past and learn from its lessons," the King said.

He reflected on joining commemorations to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day. earlier in the year. He noted that lived memory of the Second World War is receding as the years pass by, but that "the courage and sacrifice of our servicemen and women, and the way communities came together in the face of such great challenge, carry a timeless message for us all".

“These are the values which have shaped our country and the Commonwealth. As we hear of division, both at home and abroad, they are the values of which we must never lose sight," he said.

“For instance, it is impossible not to be deeply moved by the ages of the fallen – as the gravestones in our war cemeteries remind us. The young people who fought and helped save us from defeat in both world wars were often only 18, 19 or 20 years of age."

Returning to the theme of Christmas, the King said that "journeying is a constant theme of the Christmas story".

"The holy family made a journey to Bethlehem and arrived homeless without proper shelter," he said.

“The wise men made a pilgrimage from the east to worship at the cradle of Christ; and the shepherds journeyed from field to town in search of Jesus, the saviour of the world.

"In each case, they journeyed with others, and relied on the companionship and kindness of others. Through physical and mental challenge, they found an inner strength.

“To this day, in times of uncertainty, these ways of living are treasured by all the great faiths and provide us with deep wells of hope: of resilience in the face of adversity; peace through forgiveness; simply getting to know our neighbours and, by showing respect to one another, creating new friendships."

Continuing, the King spoke of the need to "pause" and "quieten our minds" in order to "allow our souls to renew". This, he said, could give "the strength to ensure that right triumphs over wrong".

“It seems to me that we need to cherish the values of compassion and reconciliation; the way our Lord lived and died," he said, adding that these virtues "make the future more hopeful".

“Of course, the greatest pilgrimage of all is the journey we celebrate today – the story of The One who ‘came down to Earth from Heaven’, ‘whose shelter was a stable’ and who shared his life with ‘the poor and lowly’," he concluded.

“It was a pilgrimage with a purpose, heralded by angels, that there should be peace on Earth.

"That prayer for peace and reconciliation – for ‘doing to others as we would have them do to us’ – which rang out over the fields near Bethlehem more than two thousand years ago, still reverberates from there and around the world today.

“It is a prayer for our times, and our communities too, as we journey through our lives."