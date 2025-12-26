Pope seeks prayers for peace in Christmas Day message

Staff writer
Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo at his Christmas Day "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day address in St Peter's Square. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Peace was the Pope's resounding appeal in his Christmas Day 'Urbi et Orbi' message. 

Pope Leo XIV asked people to pray especially for an end to war in Ukraine and for "justice, peace and stability for Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and Syria". 

"Let us entrust the entire European continent to the Prince of Peace, asking him to continue to inspire a spirit of community and cooperation, in fidelity to its Christian roots and history, and in solidarity with – and acceptance of – those in need," he said.

"Let us pray in a particular way for the tormented people of Ukraine: may the clamor of weapons cease, and may the parties involved, with the support and commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue." 

The Pope said that Jesus showed "the way to overcome conflicts — all conflicts, whether interpersonal or international", with his example of forgiveness and his death on the cross to free man from sin. 

"He is the Saviour. With his grace, we can and must each do our part to reject hatred, violence and opposition, and to practise dialogue, peace and reconciliation," he said. 

The Pope went on to "implore peace and consolation for the victims of all current wars in the world, especially those that are forgotten, and for those who suffer due to injustice, political instability, religious persecution and terrorism". 

He named a number of countries and regions facing conflict and hardship this Christmas, including Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Latin America, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Gaza, Yemen, and South Asia where several natural disasters have recently caused devastation. 

"In the face of such trials, I invite everyone to renew, with heartfelt conviction, our shared commitment to assisting those who suffer," he said. 

"Let us not allow ourselves to be overcome by indifference towards those who suffer, for God is not indifferent to our distress." 

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Pope seeks prayers for peace in Christmas Day message
Pope seeks prayers for peace in Christmas Day message

The Pope asked people to pray in particular for the "tormented people of Ukraine" in his Christmas Day 'Urbi et Orbi' message. 

Who was St Stephen and why is he remembered on December 26?
Who was St Stephen and why is he remembered on December 26?

The carol says, “Good King Wenceslas last looked out on the Feast of Stephen.” In many countries, December 26, also known as Boxing Day, is better known as St Stephen’s Day. Stephen was the first Christian martyr. This is the story …

King Charles reflects on pilgrimage, reconciliation and hope in Christmas Day address
King Charles reflects on pilgrimage, reconciliation and hope in Christmas Day address

King Charles III used his Christmas Day speech to reflect on the significance of pilgrimage as he appealed to the nation "to cherish the values of compassion and reconciliation". 

2 Timothy 3:16 is Logos' Bible verse of the year, Matthew was the most studied book
2 Timothy 3:16 is Logos' Bible verse of the year, Matthew was the most studied book

One of the most-studied Bible verses of the year is from 2 Timothy in the New Testament, according to an analysis of millions of Bible study sessions that tracked how believers worldwide are engaging with Scripture. 