Pope seeks prayers for peace in Christmas Day message

Pope Leo at his Christmas Day "Urbi et Orbi" Christmas Day address in St Peter's Square. (Photo: Vatican Media)

Peace was the Pope's resounding appeal in his Christmas Day 'Urbi et Orbi' message.

Pope Leo XIV asked people to pray especially for an end to war in Ukraine and for "justice, peace and stability for Lebanon, Palestine, Israel and Syria".

"Let us entrust the entire European continent to the Prince of Peace, asking him to continue to inspire a spirit of community and cooperation, in fidelity to its Christian roots and history, and in solidarity with – and acceptance of – those in need," he said.

"Let us pray in a particular way for the tormented people of Ukraine: may the clamor of weapons cease, and may the parties involved, with the support and commitment of the international community, find the courage to engage in sincere, direct and respectful dialogue."

The Pope said that Jesus showed "the way to overcome conflicts — all conflicts, whether interpersonal or international", with his example of forgiveness and his death on the cross to free man from sin.

"He is the Saviour. With his grace, we can and must each do our part to reject hatred, violence and opposition, and to practise dialogue, peace and reconciliation," he said.

The Pope went on to "implore peace and consolation for the victims of all current wars in the world, especially those that are forgotten, and for those who suffer due to injustice, political instability, religious persecution and terrorism".

He named a number of countries and regions facing conflict and hardship this Christmas, including Sudan, South Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Haiti, Latin America, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Gaza, Yemen, and South Asia where several natural disasters have recently caused devastation.

"In the face of such trials, I invite everyone to renew, with heartfelt conviction, our shared commitment to assisting those who suffer," he said.

"Let us not allow ourselves to be overcome by indifference towards those who suffer, for God is not indifferent to our distress."