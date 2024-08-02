London play paused after abortion scene leaves audience members feeling faint

A play premiering in London on Monday had to be paused for 10 minutes because an abortion scene left some members of the audience feeling faint.

The Years, directed by Eline Arbo, is being staged by The Almeida in Islington and is based on the autobiography Les Années by French Nobel prizewinner Annie Ernaux.

The Almeida's billing says: "Five different actors bring one woman's personal and political story to life, set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing post-war Europe."

Cast members include Romola Garai who starred in the 2009 TV adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma opposite Jonny Lee Miller.

It features a graphic scene from a backstreet abortion, which left several mainly male audience members feeling faint and calling for medical assistance, the Guardian newspaper reports.

In a statement, the theatre said: "The performance on Monday of The Years was stopped for 10 minutes so that our front of house team could provide care for an audience member who required assistance. During the stoppage, care was also provided for three other audience members. All audience members were quick to recover after brief assistance."

It added that warning notices had been posted on the website, booking page, and inside the theatre, as well as being shared in pre-visit emails.

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson said: "Every abortion, legal or illegal, is a great sadness and no doubt extremely difficult to watch.

"The abortion described in this play seems to be an act of desperation and highlights the distinct lack of choice that so many women feel ahead of having an abortion.

"Women in such difficult circumstances should be provided the support they need to care for themselves and their baby."