Lecrae thanks God for Grammy wins

(CP) Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae thanked Jesus for "using broken instruments to play healing music" and for being "my all in all in everything" after snagging two Grammy Awards in Christian music categories on Sunday night.

At the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles, the 44-year-old artist won Contemporary Christian Album with Church Clothes 4 and Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Your Power" with Tasha Cobb.

"I don't even have words at this point and time," Lecrae said after accepting the awards, flanked onstage by his daughter. "At the end of the day, so many people put so much hard work into this music, into this project. ... Every single soul who touched this project, everybody who listened to it, enjoyed it, understand that, man, the gift that we all possess, like I said before, I have to give credit to the Lord Jesus for just being my all in all in everything, to allow me to speak the words that I have in art."

Lecrae also celebrated his wins on social media: "I haven't fully processed it all yet," he captioned a photo holding his two Grammy Awards. "I'm grateful but it's really something beyond my understanding. I just wanted to be the father I never had and give my kids experiences. God is beyond kind. Once I have more words I'll share but for now... Thank you God for being gracious. Thank you Jesus for allowing me to be a part of your kingdom and using broken instruments to play healing music."

With his two awards, the artist beat out other nominees including Blessing Offor, Cody Carnes, Lauren Daigle, for KING & COUNTRY, Phil Wickham and Maverick City Music.

Christian artist Tye Tribbett snagged Best Gospel Album for All Things New: Live In Orlando; Blind Boys Of Alabama won Best Gospel Roots album for Echoes Of The South and Kirk Franklin snagged Best Gospel Performance/Song for "All Things."

Franklin, who performed "All Things," "Melodies From Heaven" and "I Smile" at the 2024 Grammys Premiere Performance, has won a staggering 20 Grammy Awards throughout his career.

Last year, Lecrae also won "Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year" for Church Clothes 4 at the Dove Awards.

