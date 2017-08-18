Kim Kardashian news: 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star ready for third baby

Musician Kanye West stands with his wife Kim Kardashian after watching the Givenchy Spring/Summer 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, September 11, 2015. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

It seems like Kim Kardashian is enjoying parenthood with husband Kanye West. Despite having two difficult pregnancies, she is still itching to have another child.

In The Hollywood Reporter's cover story, Kardashian said she wants to give her children — 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint — a baby brother or sister. Hence, she and West are actively trying to get pregnant.

"I hope so," the 36-year-old television personality said when asked about the possibility of growing her brood. "There have been a lot of things said and Kanye and I have not confirmed anything. We're definitely trying. We are hoping so."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who got married to West at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy in May 2014, has been open about her struggle to get pregnant due to a life-threatening condition called placenta accreta. That being said, they have been looking into gestational surrogacy as an option.

In June, it was reported that Kardashian and West had hired a surrogate to carry their third child. The surrogate mother, who was said to be three or four months pregnant already, will be compensated $45,000.

If she happens to produce more than one child, the surrogate mother will get an additional $5,000. She will also be given another $4,000 if she loses reproductive organs amid the procedure.

"North loves being a big sister to Saint and can't wait for another sibling," a source told Hollywood Life at the time. "North has been begging her mom for another sister since before Saint was born and is hoping that the surrogate provides just that, a baby sister."

However, the couple has yet to confirm if they have indeed turned to surrogacy for their third child.

In the meantime, Kardashian will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming film "Ocean's Eight" alongside Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Munn, Katie Holmes, Adriana Lima and Zayn Malik. It is set for release on June 8, 2018.