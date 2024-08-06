Keswick Convention distances itself from pro-life organisation's outreach

The organisers of the Keswick Convention have questioned the approach of a pro-life ministry that puts on educational displays about abortion in towns and cities across the UK.

Brephos uses large-scale graphic photos of aborted babies in their public displays and posters to educate people about the reality of abortion.

It ran a public education event in Keswick in July, coinciding with the Keswick Convention, a conservative-evangelical conference that takes place in the Lake District town each summer.

Keswick Ministries, which runs the conference, was quoted in local newspaper The Keswick Reminder, criticising the display.

In a statement it said it had asked Brephos not to run its public displays in the town and added that it was "delighted" to work closely with police on the matter.

"We are aware that Brephos, an organisation not affiliated with Keswick Ministries, are taking part in a 'public education' event in Keswick town today," the July 24 statement said.

"We are saddened by this approach at targeting Keswick Convention visitors which we recognise also impacts others within the town. We would like to emphasise that this group has no affiliation with Keswick Ministries.

"As soon as we were aware that this activity might be a possibility, we contacted the organisers and requested they not use their public display in Keswick. Keswick Ministries are delighted to work closely with the police who are aware of the situation."

After being criticised over its stance, Keswick Ministries released an updated statement expressing its belief in the sanctity of life but reiterating its criticism of the pro-life ministry's public education campaigns.

"Keswick Ministries has always believed in the sanctity of human life, believing life begins at conception," said the August 5 statement published in Evangelicals Now.

"We will never abandon this historical position. We rejoice to share this Biblical conviction with many ministries.

"However, as per our original statement, we are saddened by an approach which we believe is likely to disengage more people than it wins to this beautiful truth."

In a blog posted on the website of CBR UK, of which Brephos is a part, theologian Dr Aaron Edwards accused Keswick Ministries of putting its reputation "above the missional needs of the hour".

"[The Keswick Convention] is known as something of an evangelical bastion, as promoting sound doctrine, holding the line on key issues, etc. Yet sadly, like many evangelical institutions today, it now appears to be 'saddened' not by the heinous evil in its midst but by the potential loss of its own reputation before the world," he said.

"Note in the article above the pitiful contrast of emotions. They are 'saddened' by brothers and sisters boldly standing for truth and justice; and they are 'delighted' to work with the police who so often oppose such Christians as though they're bad for society."