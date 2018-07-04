Kari Jobe announces she is expecting second baby with husband Cody Carnes

Grammy-nominated worship leader Kari Jobe shared a heartwarming baby announcement ahead of Fourth of July festivities.

Jobe posted a photo of her first child, Canyon Carnes, 2, on Instagram making the exciting family announcement.

"New Baby Carnes February 2019," she captioned the photo of Canyon and his toy truck with the words "Big Brother" written on the ground in chalk.

This would be the singer's second child with fellow worship leader Cody Carnes. The couple have been married since 2014 and spend most of their time together on the road as he is also a part of her band.

While writing and creating her last album, The Garden, Jobe gave birth to her first child, Canyon.