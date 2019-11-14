Kanye West to join Megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen's Sunday Service

Kanye West will join U.S. megachurch pastor Joel Osteen at his Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Sunday in what is being touted as the rapper's biggest 'Sunday Service' audience yet.

Sources have reported to TMZ that West will speak on Sunday with Osteen for about 30 minutes during the church's 11 a.m. service.

The report in TMZ highlights: "Our sources say Joel wants his congregation — which stands 45,000 strong — and his TV audience — which stands at 10 million in the U.S. alone — to hear how Kanye has overcome significant adversity in his life. As one source put it, 'Kanye used to be about nothing greater than himself. Now it's all about a higher power.'"

Reports claim that the singer and the megachurch pastor have been talking quite often in recent times as West has expressed his new-found devotion to God more and more publicly.

Joel Osteen's church has reported to KHOU 11 that it will release more details regarding West's appearance later this week.

The developments have come following months of West holding hugely popular 'Sunday Service' gatherings, where he and his choir offer live music and prayer. Recently, West has also released his first faith-based album titled, Jesus Is King, which has made history on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs and Hot Gospel Songs charts. The album opened at No. 1 on both the Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums tallies with 264,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week (ending Oct. 31), according to Nielsen Music.

In a recent interview with radio DJ Zane Lowe, West spoke about how his new-found faith inspired his new album. He said, "Now that I am in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel. To let people know what Jesus has done for me. And in that, I'm no longer a slave. I'm a son of God now. I'm free through Christ."