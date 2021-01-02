Justin Bieber is 'studying to become a church minister' - report

Jennifer Lee

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are both committed Christians.(Photo: Instagram/Justin Bieber)

Justin Bieber is reportedly training to become a church minister. 

An unnamed source told OK! Magazine that the pop star, who is a Christian, feels called to enter the ministry. 

"Justin has never been happier or healthier and says he owes it to the church," the source said.

"He doesn't want to give up his music career, but feels there's a bigger calling for him."

For several years, Bieber made headlines for his run-ins with the law and his bad boy antics far more than he did for his music. 

But that changed after he was baptized in a bathtub back in 2015 by the then NYC Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz, a close friend and mentor of Bieber's who was dismissed at the end of last year over cheating scandals. 

Bieber has attended Hillsong for many years as has his wife Hailey Bieber, a model and the daughter of actor and evangelist Stephen Baldwin. 

They both regularly speak about their Christian faith and last year were baptized together in a lake during a road trip. The baptism was performed by Pastor Judah Smith, one of Bieber's closest friends. 

"This was one of most special moments of my life," Bieber said at the time. 

