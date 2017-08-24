John Cena and Nikki Bella news: Wrestlers might share wedding on TV

John Cena proposed to his long-time girlfriend Nikki Bella after winning their tag-team match against The Miz and Maryse. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

The televised and highly publicized wedding proposal between wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella have led fans to wonder if their wedding will be broadcasted live as well.

The couple guested on NBC's Today Show, together with fellow wrestlers Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, to promote the upcoming season of "Total Bellas." They also hinted that their wedding may be televised for all their fans to see.

When initially asked about whether their wedding will be broadcasted live, Cena responded by saying, "I have no say about that."

He then took a moment before going back to the original question to discuss the hard work Nikki and Brie Bella have put into their lives and their career. "The reason why the audiences have flocked to the E! Network is because these women are so open and so honest with their lives and that encompasses everything," he said.

"They run hard. They are just as good as anyone — they have an apparel line, they have a wine coming out, they're filming this show, they're filming another show, [they have] a successful YouTube channel," he added.

He then once again addressed the question, saying that whether their ceremony ends up televised is up to his fiancée. Since reality TV is one of the ways Bella connects with her fans, there is a chance that the wedding will indeed be broadcasted.

Cena told Complex last July that the speed of their wedding planning is entirely up to Bella. "It took me five years to get down on one knee, so I'm ready to go, but I also know there's a lot into planning that day and since it's taken so long, it should be absolutely everything that both of us want," he said.

Cena proposed to Bella in the middle of the ring during WrestleMania 33. The couple had just defeated The Miz and Maryse Mizanin in a mixed tag-team event. The Miz and his wife, coincidentally, had gloated before the match about their marriage and about the wedding ring that Maryse said Bella would never have.

"Total Bellas" season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 9 p.m. EDT on E!.