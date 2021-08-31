Jesse Jackson's wife out of intensive care as couple's Covid treatment continues

Jesse Jackson's wife has been transferred out of intensive care as the couple continue to be treated for Covid-19.

Civil rights campaigner Rev Jackson already left the ICU several days earlier and is receiving ongoing treatment at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, Illinois.

His wife Jacqueline is still being treated in the city's Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but is now in a regular treatment room where she is receiving oxygen, the family said in a statement.

The family thanked well-wishers for the love and support shown to the Jacksons as their treatment continues.

"Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care and we thank God for the progress that both seem to be making," they said.

Rev Jackson contracted Covid-19 despite receiving both Pfizer vaccine doses.

The family earlier confirmed that Jacqueline had not been vaccinated against Covid.

The family added, "We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease."