Is He Lord over all?

There are rooms in our home that visitors are not allowed to enter. Well, to be honest, because of the size of our apartment, I should really say that there is one main room you will be greeted and entertained in when you visit us. This is because the other rooms are either personal or disgraceful and I rather not have to explain either of the messes.

This got me thinking, "Is this how my relationships are?" Do I just allow people into that one safe space and restrict entry into the other areas of my life that are personal or too messy to explain? The answer is, "Yes, of course, I do. Doesn't everyone?"

If you've been hurt before, you learn how to be guarded as a defence mechanism. If you never let people in, you're safe right?!

Now, deeper thought brought me to more serious questions: is this how I treat my relationship with my Lord and Saviour?

Does He have free access to every area in my life, or do I try to relegate Him to where I want His input, guidance or conviction?

Is He Lord over all or not at all? I'd like to think that the former is true.

Psalm chapter 24, verses 1-2 says, "The earth is the Lord's and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it."

The last time I checked, me, my drama and my mess all live in this world, which means that 'all three' of us belong to the Lord. Therefore, it's laughable how I try to restrict Him access to that which is already His. But, I am human and so I repent for such thoughts and actions

So, again I ask: is He Lord over all or not at all?

HEART - Where does your heart truly lie?

Proverbs chapter 23, verse 26, "My son, give Me your heart and let your eyes delight in My ways."

MIND - Does He have free access to your thoughts?

Colossians chapter 3, verse 2, "Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things."

BODY - Are you a living sacrifice, surrendering daily to His purpose for you?

Romans chapter 12, verse 1, "Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God's mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God—this is your true and proper worship."

SPIRIT - Is your spirit mingled with His?

1 Corinthians chapter 6, verse 17, "But whoever is united with the Lord is one with Him in spirit."

As I audit these areas in my life, I realise that there are many 'no access rooms' that need to be open to His input, guidance or conviction. This is exposing for me and could be a difficult process. However, the choice is simple as a citizen in His Kingdom: He is Lord over all.