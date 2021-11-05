Injustice Advent Calendar offers ethical countdown to Christmas

Over 20 charities have come together to launch a digital advent calendar aimed at helping people make the world a better place in the run-up to Christmas.

Instead of counting down the days to Christmas with the usual chocolate treats, the digital Injustice Advent Calendar offers one positive action a day behind each window.

The activities are designed to be quick and easy, and give an insight into the work of a particular charity or project.

"There's a huge variety of quick and fun actions that help you make an impact and learn something new," said Charlotte Timson, CEO of Traidcraft Exchange, the international development charity behind the initiative.

"Craftivism for more cancer nurses, spotting the signs of modern-day slavery, boosting bees in your local area or learning tips for a zero-waste Christmas – it's all here."



Other organisations involved in the initiative include Anti-Slavery International, Bees for Development, Fashion Revolution, Macmillan Cancer Support, National Deaf Children's Society, RSPCA and The Sumatran Orangutan Society.

The digital advent calendar is being launched as a zero-cost and environmentally-friendly alternative to the often costly consumerism of Christmas.

Timson continued, "As the world continues to battle the Covid pandemic and confront the climate emergency, people need hope and meaning more than ever.

"At its heart, Christmas is about connection and compassion – and this helps us do that, while taking a stand against mass consumerism.

"So many people want to live in a kinder fairer world, and this advent calendar is one small move in that direction."

Sign up to take part in the calendar at www.traidcraftexchange.org.uk/injustice-advent-calendar from 8 November.