Immoral sex is the problem, not pregnancy, says Christian college that banned student from graduation ceremony

Maddi Runkles won't be allowed to 'walk' at her school graduation ceremony because of her 'sexual immorality'. Youtube

The conservative Christian school that banned a pregnant student from its graduation ceremony has clarified its position, saying it was her premarital sex that was immoral.

Heritage Academy in Maryland drew a storm of protest including from pro-life groups when it refused to allow Maddi Runkles, 18, to walk in the graduation procession.

However, the college's administrator, David R Hobbs, wrote in a letter to the school community on Tuesday: 'Let me clarify some facts. Maddi is being disciplined, not because she's pregnant, but because she was immoral.'

Runkles learned she was pregnant in January and said she does not plan to marry her baby boy's father. The private, nondenominational school's code of conduct says that 'no intimate sexual activity be engaged in outside of the marriage commitment between a man and a woman'.

Its Student Pledge, which every student from 5th to 12th grade signs, declares committed abstinence from 'sexual immorality and from the use of alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs'.

Hobbs added in his letter: 'A wise man told me that discipline is not the absence of love, but the application of love. We love Maddi Runkles. The best way to love her right now is to hold her accountable for her immorality that began this situation.'

Hobbs said that some staff and board members supported her participation in the graduation and that countless hours in prayer and discussion' were brought to the final decision. He said the ban was nonetheless a necessary discipline. She will still receive her diploma.

He added: 'Heritage is also pleased that she has chosen to not abort her son. However, her immorality is the original choice she made that began this situation.'

Students for Life of America, which has supported Runkles, criticised the school's move in a response to Hobbs' statement.

'By banning her and her alone, the administration and board collectively decided to make a public example of one student and has either intentionally or unintentionally communicated to the school community that pregnancy (not simply premarital sex) is a shame and should not be observed within our school community,' Kristan Hawkins, the president of the pro-life group said.

She added: 'It appears that the school is not satisfied that she has repented of and been held accountable for her initial offense, and that satisfaction of such only comes at a public cost (ie not walking at graduation).'