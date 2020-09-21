Iceland Church voices regret over transgender Jesus Sunday school poster

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland)

Iceland's national Church has expressed regret after portraying Jesus as transgender in a Sunday school poster. 

The cartoon-style poster shows Jesus with breasts, a beard and make-up, and wearing a dress while leaping in front of a rainbow. 

The message on the front welcomes children to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Iceland's Sunday school. 

It was displayed on the Church's website and Facebook page on September 11, as well as buses around capital city Reykjavík as part of a marketing campaign. 

After a backlash, the Church removed the poster online but it is reportedly still being displayed on buses. 

The Church's media representative Petur Georg Markan, told the Daily Mail that the Church supports diversity and that it was "okay" to depict Jesus as transgender. 

"We're trying to embrace society as it is. We have all sorts of people and we need to train ourselves to talk about Jesus as being 'all sorts' in this context," he said. 

"Especially because it's really important that each and every person see themselves in Jesus and that we don't stagnate too much. That's the essential message. So this is okay. It's okay that Jesus has a beard and breasts." 

The Church has since apologized for the "hurt" caused by the poster.

It said in a statement: "The 2020 Assembly of the National Church regrets that the picture of Jesus in a Sunday school advertisement has hurt people. The goal was to emphasise diversity, not to hurt people or shock them."

Most Read

  1. fr-sam-ebute

    Nigeria's Christians 'fear for their lives'

  2. jon-steingard

    After renouncing his Christian faith, Hawk Nelson's Jon Steingard says he's more agnostic than atheist

  3. cuties

    Calls for Netflix to be prosecuted over 'Cuties'

  4. iraq-christians

    After ISIS tried to wipe them out, Christians in Iraq are rising again

  5. holy

    Justin Bieber collaborates with Chance the Rapper on new faith-themed song 'Holy'

  6. baby

    Abortion and infertility: it's not in the interests of women to gloss over the evidence

  7. rse-authentic

    Twitter accounts critical of RSE are suspended

More News

  1. baby

    Abortion and infertility: it's not in the interests of women to gloss over the evidence

  2. trans-sports

    Facebook accused of censorship after pulling trans-critical ad

  3. pregnancy

    British Medical Association's support for DIY abortions is 'dangerous' for women

  4. boris-johnson

    Boris Johnson's Brexit plan will have a corrosive effect on our society

  5. bible-translation

    'Lost' Bibles to be recovered in major digitisation project

  6. medication

    Dutch euthanasia champion admits legalising assisted suicide is a 'slippery slope'