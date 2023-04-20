Hillsong's Brian Houston receives fine and probation for DUI

Jennifer Lee

Brian Houston.(Photo: Hillsong)

Hillsong founder Brian Houston has been sentenced to three years' probation and received a $140 fine in relation to drink driving charges, The Christian Post reports.

The 69-year-old pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more. 

He has not yet been sentenced for an additional charge pending the outcome of an appeal. 

A further charge for allegedly failing to display two license plates on the vehicle he was driving was dismissed.

The Superior Court of California also ordered that Houston attend an alcohol programme and self-help meetings, and receive victim impact counselling. 

Houston was arrested for DUI in Newport Beach, California in February 2022, just weeks before he stepped down as global senior pastor of Hillsong following allegations about his conduct.

Writing on Instagram last month, Houston called his actions leading to the arrest "foolish". 

"At the time it seemed like all hell had broken loose within Hillsong Church and I was under immense pressure and emotional strain. Clearly that is not an excuse, and I take full responsibility for my actions."

He continued, "Thirteen months have past (sic) since that incident occurred and I am now in a much stronger place within my spirit and soul.

"I am grateful to God for his sustenance and grace, and I am grateful for trusted ministry friends who, along with Bobbie and our family, have offered their constant love and support in a very difficult and disruptive season.

"We are looking forward together to a fruitful season ahead."

