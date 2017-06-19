Healing the wounds of a world in crisis: Christians meet for Movement Day in London in October

x

Movement Day UK will take place in October at the London's iconic Methodist Central Hall, Westminster. Mexia Communications

A 'new style' of Christian conference seeking to heal the wounds of a world in crisis will take place in Westminster, London later this year.

The conference will bring together a diverse collaboration of leaders from across society to seek the cultural, social and spiritual renewal of the UK.

Movement Day UK is a two-day conference organised by a number of different organisations, networks and churches. At its heart are the numerous unity movements forming in cities and towns among church and sphere leaders.

The conference is described as a 'new style of conference...focused on supporting and developing the many town and city-wide networks of churches and unity movements emerging in the UK in order to see Kingdom transformation and renewal of our country.'

Among those involved is Christians on the Left, a Christian political organisation that forms part of the cross-party collective Christians in Politics.

Christians on the Left director Andy Flannagan explains in the video below, the conference philosophy challenges the sacred/secular divide that relegates 'Christian' activity to a Sunday morning church service, and practically ignores all other realms of life and work. A proper understanding of the gospel, Flannagan says, seeks the 'transformation of all things' in creation.

As such, Movement Day will see a 'large lounge where leaders from churches and those working in business, arts, health, politics, local government, media, education and more from across cities and towns engage in a unique conversation as we imagine a better future for our places.'

Christians on the Left describes the event as 'not just a conference for church leaders. Movement Day UK believes that transformation in our society will be catalysed when Christians from different spheres of life come together in mutual support and an openness to learn from each other'.

Movement Day invites people to a 'nationwide conversation' drawing on the call of Jeremiah 29:7 to 'Seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have called you into. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.'

It will feature 'fast paced TED style talks' in separate tracks on topics such as the arts, business, media, children and families, and local government and politics. Andy Flannagan will lead the latter tract, exploring the key pressures facing local government and how Christians and the Church can positively engage in the political sphere.

The Movement Day website reads: 'A movement is happening across the world, born out of unity with a dream to see the physical, social and spiritual transformation of our towns and cities.

'Are you passionate about making a difference to the wellbeing of your community, being a peacemaker, a creative energizer, a cultural changer, a restorer of goodness, truth and beauty? Then come and join us.'

Movement Day UK will run from Friday 6 October to Saturday 7 October at the Methodist Central Hall, Westminster. Tickets can be booked here.

