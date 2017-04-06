'Hawaii Five-0' season 7 episode 21 spoilers: Team Five-0 faces serious danger; showrunner confirms Adam's return

Team Five-0 hunts down a dangerous foe in the upcoming episode of "Hawaii Five-0" season 7.

Titled "Ua malo'o ka wai (The Water Is Dried Up)," the new episode will see the team put their lives on the line to capture a suspect. According to the official synopsis, a new case leads Steve (Alex O'Loughlin) and the rest of the Five-0 team into serious danger. After hunting down a nemesis to the island of Lanai, the officers are captured and face certain death. Lou (Chi McBride) heads to Chicago with his son, where he must testify against a dirty cop he had known in the past.

Cartermatt notes that anytime the team goes on a tracking mission, a certain level of fear is always expected to come into that. Lou's storyline will offer an exciting twist because it gives viewers a chance to see a different side of the character. It might be a great opportunity for him to have some father-and-son bonding with Will (Chosen Jacobs) as well.

Meanwhile, fans can expect to see more of Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) before the season officially comes to an end next month. Two major storylines that center on Adam will come up, and one of them involves him and Kono (Grace Park) reconsidering the idea of having a child of their own.

Although the two characters have already discussed the subject of having kids in the past, there has not been a lot of time for family planning because Adam only appeared a few times this season. Showrunner Peter Lenkov recently caught up with TV Guide and he confirmed that the couple will revisit the idea of building a family soon.

"It's definitely still on their mind, and we sort of hint at that idea," Lenkov shared.

The seventh season of "Hawaii Five-0" airs every Friday at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.