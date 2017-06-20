'Halo 6' release date news: Microsoft still 'not ready'

"Halo 6" may be available on racks by Oct. 10. A recent promotional material from U.K. Retailer GAME indicated the said date and that the game is being developed by the makers of "Halo Wars 2" and British game developer Creative Assembly.

The material had a "Halo 6" logo found on the bottom left part. It is an indicator that the promotional game is simply a multiplayer beta similar to "Halo 5" which was developed by 343 Industries.

This information about the material's likeness to "Halo 5" was quickly debunked on Twitter by 343's franchise development director for "Halo" Fran O' Connor. He also denied that the rumored "Halo: Master Chief Collection" exists.

According to GameSpot, "Halo 6" fans were anticipating its release during Microsoft's Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3 2017) briefing last June 11. Unfortunately, there was no big release and no specific information was mentioned about the game as well. It wasn't until later that 343 Industries head Bonnie Ross took to social media to give an update.

Ross tweeted that the studio is still busy working on the "next big Halo." She admitted that they were experiencing some difficulties in shaping the game and that Microsoft was "not ready to announce it yet." Ross did not mention "Halo 6" in her post, but it was clear what she was referring to.

Advertisement

A lot of gamers are not too happy about the "Halo 5." The previous version of the game offered less variety in how players want to experience the game, according to the Master Herald. They pointed out that 343 Industries only focused on stabilizing the frame rate to improve multiplay.



However, a statement issued by the chief executive officer of 343 Industries addressed this complaint. It hinted that the studio is developing "Halo 6" to offer more variety in terms of playing experience.

During the E3 2017, the development team promised fans that a "little update" will be announced the next day. This is the developer's way of compensating for the delay of the "Halo 6" release. The Daily Star reported that true enough, by June 12, 343 Industries announced a new expansion for "Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare." According to Microsoft, the update offers gamers "a new perspective to the Halo Wars saga."

The expansion's description reads, "Take control of the Banished and their advanced weaponry in a new campaign against a deadly enemy - the Flood - and expand your multiplayer arsenal with all-new leaders, units and maps."

It is still unknown whether the update will come for free. Likewise, there is still no news on when "Halo 6" will be ready for release.