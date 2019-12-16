Hallmark apologises after withdrawing same-sex couple adverts

Hallmark has backtracked on its withdrawal of same-sex TV adverts after it came under fire from high profile members of the LGBT community, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg.

The ads for wedding registry and planning site Zola were pulled after conservative campaign group One Million Moms complained. Four ads in total were taken off the air.

DeGeneres criticised the decision on Twitter, saying, "Isn't it almost 2020? ... what are you thinking? Please explain. We're all ears.

Buttigieg, who is gay, said: "Families are built on love—no matter what they look like.Being 'family friendly' means honoring love, not censoring difference.

"This truth will be more important than ever as we rebuild our nation into a place defined by belonging, not by exclusion."

The LGBT advocacy group GLAAD called for a boycott of Hallmark on Sunday.

Following the backlash from the LGBT community, Hallmark issued a statement affirming its "commitment to diversity and inclusion", and confirming that the ads will be reinstated.

Hallmark president and chief executive Mike Perry said: "We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.

"Across our brand, we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences."

A statement on the Hallmark website said that it would "be working with Glaad to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands".

Hallmark makes sentimental cards while its cable network produces family-friendly TV shows and movies.

One Million Moms, a campaign group affiliated with the American Family Association, is opposed to gay marriage.