Growing hostility towards Christians in India

Life is becoming increasingly "stormy" for India's Christians as a surge in Hindu nationalism over the last decade shows no sign of abating.

A pastor's son was tortured and strangled to death in one instance of worsening hostility towards Christians in India.

Release International, a ministry supporting persecuted Christians globally, reports that the 22 year old was found by his father hanging from the ceiling of an animal shed last month. The pastor's family had been targeted in the past with death threats.

In the same month, a 32-year-old Christian woman was brutally killed in an axe attack. She and her family had already lost their ancestral farmlands because of her conversion. Her surviving family members have fled owing to death threats.

Also in July, 50 Christians, including women and children, were beaten in Madhya Pradesh when Hindu extremists attacked their worship service. It was the fourth time the congregation has been attacked.

The pastor told Morning Star News that they were threatened with being stoned to death if they met for prayer again. Adding to the tragedy, the police sided with the extremists.

According to reports in the Times of India, nearly 1,700 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh under the state's strict anti-conversion laws. Many of them are Christians.

The Religious Liberty Commission of the Evangelical Fellowship of India (EFI) recorded a 45 per cent increase in instances of persecution against Christians last year - reaching a record 601 cases. Last year alone, 440 pastors were arrested.

India's United Christian Forum (UCF) reports that in just the first six months of 2024 there were 361 attacks against Christians.

Release International said that intolerance and hostility towards Christians is "growing" under the BJP government, which has been in power for a decade.

Hindu militants have been emboldened, it said, and states governed by the BJP are "leading the anti-conversion charge".

A pastor in Uttar Pradesh, Josemon Pathrose, was recently arrested on charges of fraudulently converting Hindus. He was arrested after a Hindu accused him of offering 200,000 rupees (£1,825) to convert to Christianity. Police also seized his vehicle, Bibles and literature. Pastor Pathrose denies the charges and says he has never met his accuser. He claims he was assaulted while in police custody.

Release is joining with Indian Christians in calling for the repeal of the country's anti-conversion laws.

Paul Robinson, Release CEO, said, "Over the past ten years, we have seen growing attacks against Christians in India, as the climate of intolerance towards other faiths grows increasingly stormy.

"The rising tide of anti-conversion legislation just legitimises the prejudice and violence that Christians are facing. These laws empower militants and extremists and must be repealed."