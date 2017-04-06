'Grand Theft Auto 6' release rumors: Game meant for next-gen consoles, to feature a female protagonist

Given how impressive "Grand Theft Auto 5" (GTA 5) is, it is but understandable why many fans of the games are already looking forward to what its next installment, "GTA 6," will offer. However, according to recent reports, the game sequel cannot be expected to arrive earlier than 2020 as it is slated to launch along with the next-gen consoles of Microsoft and Sony.

There is no denying that "GTA 5" is one of the most successful games ever released. Despite the game having been released some years ago, it still enjoys a good level of popularity among the hardcore gamers who just can't seem to get enough of the virtual adrenalin rush and excitement that comes with it. In fact, because of the brand of entertainment that it offers, "GTA 5" has already sold more than 75 million copies since its release in September 2013.

It has almost been four years since "GTA 5" was released, and many expect that its sequel may already be on the horizon. However, according to the latest reports, fans may have to wait until 2020 before "GTA 6" can arrive as, allegedly, it is being targeted to be released for the next-gen consoles from Microsoft and Sony, whether they will be called Xbox Two and PlayStation 5, respectively, or not.

Apart from the rumors saying that "GTA 6" is meant for the next-gen consoles, rumors also claim that the highly anticipated game will feature a female protagonist. However, this rumor is nothing new as it has been long speculated that the game will feature a lead protagonist to be breathed life into by actress Eva Mendes.

It is also said that the game will leave the roads of the United States as "GTA 6's" action and adventures will be set in London. However, some reports claim that, because "GTA 6" will be a huge game, it will employ the whole of the USA in its map.

Exciting as the rumors are, fans are advised, though, to take everything with a grain of salt for now as the mentioned information about "GTA 6" are nothing more than speculations that can only be confirmed when Rockstar Games finally releases an official statement.