'God you are worthy of my tears and pain': Detained Pastor Andrew Brunson pens heartfelt song from Turkish prison

Pastor Andrew Brunson with his wife Norine. (Facebook/Andrew & Norine Brunson)

The family of Andrew Brunson, a Protestant pastor accused of espionage in Turkey, has shared a heartfelt song written during his time in prison to mark more than a year in captivity.

Until his detention in October 2016, Brunson and his wife Norine led the Protestant Resurrection Church in the Turkish city of Azmir.

Charges against him include espionage and conspiring to overthrow the Turkish government alongside US-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen.

Brunson has repeatedly denied these allegations, saying: 'I started a church; I am a man of religion who did this with the state's knowledge. My aim is to tell about Jesus Christ. I didn't do espionage.'

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) maintains that these charges are fabricated and his imprisonment is unlawful.

A delegation from the Commission visited Brunson recently and called for his release.

The song highlights his steadfast faith despite the physical and psychological pain he is enduring, as it reads: 'You are worthy, worthy of my all / My tears and pain I lift up as an offering / Teach me to share in the fellowship of your suffering / Lamb of God you are worthy of my all.'

It goes on to say: 'I want to be found worthy to stand before you on that day / With no regrets from cowardice, things left undone / To hear you say, 'Well done, my faithful friend, now enter your reward' Jesus, my Joy, you are the prize I'm running for.'

A personal plee for his release from President Trump during a White House meeting in May of this year yielded no success.