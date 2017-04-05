'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A damning report released by Christian Solidarity Worldwide said Christians in North Korea face rape, torture, enslavement and being killed for their faith. Reuters

A powerful joint Easter prayer for North and South Korea has been prepared by Christians in both countries.

The National Council of Churches in the South and the Korean Christian Federation of the North have worked together to prepare the 2017 Easter Joint North-South Prayer, published by the World Council of Churches.

The prayer expresses the joy of the Resurrection of Christ – and the sorrow of 70 years of separation between South and North Korea.

'We have lost the hopes of "becoming one with God", and have sought after earthly goods instead of peace,' it reads. 'Clear away the pain-filled memories of separation, and also the rusty barbed-wires.'

Christians worldwide are being urged to pray the prayer, which reflects the desire of so many for reunification.

'Help us remember the days when the North and the South once were one, to better live into a world of harmony and peace,' it reads.

Kurt Esslinger, a mission co-worker with the Presbyterian Church, who also represents the reconciliation and unification department of the National Council of Churches in Korea, said he hopes the prayer may be a useful resource for churches in praying for resurrection and peace. 'We encourage you to share it with your communities and to use it in Easter services where it is appropriate,' he said.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide has reported on how Christians in North Korea face rape, torture, enslavement and being killed for their faith.

Christian missions entered Korea at the end of the 19th century and churches flourished, and in the South they still do according to the World Council of Churches. Korea is home to the largest congregation in the world, the Pentecostal Yoido Full Gospel Church, with 800,000 members.

Korean churches have sent thousands of missionaries to all parts of the world. In the 1980s, churches in South Korea began a movement of peace and unification and meeting with the Christian Fellowship of North Korea.

The Korean Assemblies of God joined the national council of churches in 1997. The Korean Evangelical Fellowship is affiliated with the World Evangelical Alliance.

Christians in the North, by contrast, suffer terrible persecution and have to conceal their faith for fear of being sent to one of the many horrific labour camps.

2017 Easter Joint North-South Prayer

Lord, you who have defeated death and risen,

In this season where we remember the joys of resurrection,

Thank you for showing the marvels of life this spring through the vitality of green life.

Yes Lord!

This world was created beautifully in God's eyes,

Who also sent his one and only Son, Jesus,

To save those who have sinned against You.

Lord, You have shown us how to live as God's children, And Your Spirit has led us not only through life,

But also through history.

But Lord,

The sorrows of the 70-years ethnic separation,

Still lingers since the time of our North/South division. We have lost the hopes of 'becoming one with God', And have sought after earthly goods instead of peace.

Pity us, Lord.

Clear away the pain-filled memories of separation,

And also the rusty barbed-wires.

Help the North and the South fulfill a life of harmony and peace, As the farmer readies himself to till new land and plant new life, Prepare us Lord.

Lord,

Help us first open our firmly closed hearts,

So that we can embrace each other with tenderness.

Let us sow the seeds of tolerance, love and service,

And with God's blessings,

May that land bear much fruit,

And bless our people with a life full of joy and harmony.

God of life,

Help the churches of the North and the South, To defeat this cold death-like reality.

God of peace,

Help us work together with one united mind, To fulfill the dreams of unification.

Help us remember the days when the North and the South once were one, To better live into a world of harmony and peace.

God of life,

In this season of resurrection where we await the signs of spring, Help us see the hopes of new life,

Sprouting in the cold barren land.

God of justice,

In this land where Your glory awaits, Let the rivers of justice flow, Bringing forth Your plans for us.

In Jesus name, the one who has defeated death and risen again, Amen