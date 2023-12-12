Gaza church damaged in airstrike

Gaza's only Catholic church has been damaged in an Israeli air strike, Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) has said.

The Catholic charity said that the Holy Family Church suffered shrapnel damage from an airstrike on nearby buildings over the weekend.

Water tanks and solar panels on the church's roof were destroyed, and cars and parish buildings were also damaged in the strike.

The damage was confirmed by the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. A local ACN partner commented, "Only a miracle prevented a big catastrophe from happening to us."

The Holy Family Church parish is home to the Rosary Sisters and a priest who are caring for 750 displaced Christians, including 100 children and 70 people with special needs.

The parish is continuing to care for them despite severe hardships brought on by the conflict. The parish has run out of fuel, no longer has electricity, and also does not have a stable means of communication.

ACN is supporting thousands of Christians in the Holy Land, including many in Gaza, with meals, food coupons, medical supplies and financial support to cover rent and utility bills.

The charity said that the situation in Gaza is "becoming more desperate by the day".