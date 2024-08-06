Future of historic cathedral residence safeguarded with National Lottery funding

The home of a historic choir and one of Europe's oldest purely residential streets is to receive a share of £7.4m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Vicars' Close, in Wells, Somerset, dates back 650 years and is home to Wells Cathedral's Vicars' Choral.

The historic street lies adjacent to the 13th century cathedral and comprises 27 Grade I listed residences built in the early fifteenth century to house the adult choir.

Its future has been in jeopardy due to a backlog of repairs that has left the buildings in poor condition. The close has received £4.4m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund which will now go towards these urgent repairs.

The Very Rev Toby Wright, Dean of Wells Cathedral, said: "Vicars' Close is a truly remarkable place, possibly without parallel anywhere in the world.

"We have a responsibility not only to protect the architectural site but also to share its extraordinary heritage and enable more people to engage with it.

"We are absolutely thrilled that National Lottery Heritage Fund have made such a generous and significant contribution to help us achieve that ambition."

The rest of the £7.4m award will go towards five places of worship on Historic England's 'At Risk' register.

£579k will go to St Peter's Church in Forncett, which has a Saxon round tower dating back to the year 1000. The funds will be used to repair damage caused by the weather and help it adapt to the negative effects of climate change.

A grant of £587k has been given to the Heart of the Headland project at the 12th century St Hilda's Church, in Hartlepool, part of which will be used to turn the church into a sustainable social hub with a programme of events that engage the community in the region's heritage.

The 11th century Grade I listed St Mary's Church, in Totnes, is to receive nearly a million pounds to stabilise the church building and run programmes to support the community.

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "Places of worship, and the buildings associated with them, are some of our oldest and most cherished historic buildings and many play a key role as a gateway to our heritage and communities."

She added, "We are delighted to invest in these places of worship, ensuring that their heritage will be valued, cared for, and sustained, for everyone, now and in the future."