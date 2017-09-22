'Fortnite' standalone mode news: 'Fortnite Battle Royale' coming for free

"Fortnite Battle Royale" will arrive on Sept. 26. Epic Games Official Website

"Fortnite" developer and publisher Epic Games is giving gamers more reason to enjoy the game. This time around, its standalone mode "Fortnite Battle Royale" will arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and it is for free.

The exciting announcement was made through Epic Games' official website. It is said that "Fornite Battle Royale" will be available as a free download on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Epic Games PC launcher starting Sept. 26.

In "Fortnite: Battle Royale," 100 players are airdropped into a single large map and are forced to battle one another. After an intense fight, the last individual standing will be declared the winner.

"Fortnite: Battle Royale" will also introduce Squads to the survival video game, which allow players to team up with others. However, they are still working on improving the overall vibe of the game's "combat, controls, weapons, movement, and inventory."

"[There is] no catch," Epic Games assured gamers. "'Fortnite Battle Royale' is free and we will not sell items that give a competitive advantage. At some point in the future, we will sell other things including cosmetics or compendium-like content."

It was in 2011 when "Fortnite" was first announced. At the time, the game was said to be about exploration, scavenging items, creating new weapons, building fortified structures, and battling waves of encroaching monsters.

"We spent a bunch of time when we started building the game thinking about how we would juggle long-term sustained advancement against the barriers of entry having a character who is super high-level versus a low-level new player," "Fortnite" lead designer Darren Sugg said in one interview with Gamer Hub. "One of the things we decided early on was that we really wanted to have the ability to have more advanced players be able to share equipment and weapons with players who are newer to the game."

"Fortnite" will be available worldwide in 2018.