For King & Country, TobyMac and Michael W Smith to support world's poor in virtual concert

Over 20 major Christian artists are uniting for an evening of music in support of poor communities around the world that have been impacted by Covid-19.

Artists taking part in the 'Unite to Fight Poverty' livestream event include TobyMac, Michael W Smith, Hillsong Worship, For King & Country, Kirk Franklin, Natalie Grant and Phil Wickham.

The virtual concert is being hosted by Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff and worship leader Carlos Whittaker.

It is the joint effort of Christian humanitarian organisations World Vision, Compassion International and Food for the Hungry.

They warn that much of the progress made in recent years towards eliminating global poverty has been jeopardized by Covid-19.

According to the Lancet Journal, 10,000 more children a month are dying from hunger each month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is feared that half a billion people worldwide are at risk of being pushed into extreme poverty because of the pandemic.

Funds raised by the concert will go towards the work of World Vision, Compassion International and Food for the Hungry as they support families in extreme poverty in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Veteran Christian singer Natalie Grant said: "We are in the middle of a horrific global pandemic, and it's easy to forget the epidemic of poverty. There are children who need access to medicines, clean water and education. These needs have existed long before now, and the moment we are in has only increased the need.

"We can be a part of the solution and bringing hope at a time when hope is desperately needed. And I think this event will be full of hope."

Grammy Award-winning artist Kirk Franklin said: "COVID-19 has left a lot of families in need and poverty. It is our duty as Christians to band together and fight against this global pandemic of extreme poverty.

"It's an honour to partner with Compassion, Food for the Hungry and World Vision in the battle against poverty. Everyone's efforts will be needed to make a change."

In the UK, Unite to Fight Poverty streams live at www.unitetofightpoverty.org at 1.30am on Saturday 29 August and will then available on demand at the same website afterwards. In the US, the concert will be available to view at 8:30pm on Friday 28 August.