'Fixer Upper' season 5 canceled or renewed? What to expect after the confirmation of new spin-off series

HGTV has yet to confirm the renewal of the fifth season of "Fixer Upper" after its current season, but hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines already dropped the news about their next project on the same network.

Joanna revealed through an Instagram video post that the show's spin-off series called "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" has been given the greenlight. The post also featured a sneak peek of the upcoming 30-minute series.

The head designer of the real estate reality series explained the reason why the network came up with the decision to put up a show that focuses on how Joanna comes up with the designs for the houses that they will work on.

"We have a lot of questions about the designs and what goes on on Fixer Upper and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to these houses and these projects from a design standpoint. So we have a new series coming out this year called 'Behind the Design' which focuses on each project," Joanna said in the video. "You get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and the design elements we got to incorporate," she added.

The spin-off was teased on HGTV earlier this week, while the regular programming for "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" will take over the vacant slot of its parent series on Tuesdays.

With the announcement of the spin-off series, speculations claim that the original "Fixer Upper" show has been cancelled after the season 4 finale that aired this week. The season ender featured a highly ambitious project when the couple took care of the dream home of the show's executive producer Michael Matsumoto.

According to reports, filming is currently underway for the episodes that will be featured in "Fixer Upper" season 5. However, the network has yet to confirm the series renewal in the coming days.