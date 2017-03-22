Entertainment
Truck driver in church minibus crash that killed 13 may have been texting
Mike Pence should be applauded, not hated, for setting boundaries to protect his marriage
Once saved, always saved? The answer's complicated
Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their ...
Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan

'Fixer Upper' season 5 canceled or renewed? What to expect after the confirmation of new spin-off series

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

Will Chip and Joanna Gaines return for the fifth season of "Fixer Upper" on HGTV?HGTV website

HGTV has yet to confirm the renewal of the fifth season of "Fixer Upper" after its current season, but hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines already dropped the news about their next project on the same network.

Joanna revealed through an Instagram video post that the show's spin-off series called "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" has been given the greenlight. The post also featured a sneak peek of the upcoming 30-minute series.

Fun news!! Watch #behindthedesign sneak peek Tuesday 3/28 at 10p CST #sniupfront

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

The head designer of the real estate reality series explained the reason why the network came up with the decision to put up a show that focuses on how Joanna comes up with the designs for the houses that they will work on.

"We have a lot of questions about the designs and what goes on on Fixer Upper and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to these houses and these projects from a design standpoint. So we have a new series coming out this year called 'Behind the Design' which focuses on each project," Joanna said in the video. "You get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and the design elements we got to incorporate," she added.

The spin-off was teased on HGTV earlier this week, while the regular programming for "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design" will take over the vacant slot of its parent series on Tuesdays.

Advertisement

With the announcement of the spin-off series, speculations claim that the original "Fixer Upper" show has been cancelled after the season 4 finale that aired this week. The season ender featured a highly ambitious project when the couple took care of the dream home of the show's executive producer Michael Matsumoto.

According to reports, filming is currently underway for the episodes that will be featured in "Fixer Upper" season 5. However, the network has yet to confirm the series renewal in the coming days.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY