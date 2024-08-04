Evangelical church commissions church leaders for service in orthodox congregations

An evangelical church has held a commissioning service for seven men who will provide leadership in congregations at odds with the Church of England's plans to introduce same-sex blessings.

The service was held at St Helen's Bishopsgate, in the City of London, and was led by Bishop Rod Thomas, with a sermon preached by Rev Canon Vaughan Roberts.

It was attended by senior figures in the Alliance network, an informal network in the Church of England that upholds a biblical view of marriage and sexuality. Its members include the Church of England Evangelical Council, Church Society, the HTB Network, Living Out, Myriad, New Wine, ReNew and Forward in Faith.

The church leaders commissioned last week come from across four dioceses and will have different responsibilities, among them teaching the Scriptures and presiding over communion.

"This act of commissioning has been made necessary due to the tragic failure of the majority of bishops in the House of Bishops of the Church of England," said Rev William Taylor, Rector of St Helen's.

"Our archbishops and most bishops have failed doctrinally. They have failed to uphold faithful, biblical doctrine, to guard the Gospel of repentance and faith in the Lord Jesus, and to show loyalty and love for Jesus and His people by teaching the Scriptures faithfully.

"Furthermore, the archbishops and most bishops have failed procedurally to follow the Church of England's own canons in calling for an unlawful departure from the doctrine of the Church of England.

"Additionally, they have failed morally through their lack of openness and transparency with regard to legal advice and papers provided to them as a House and College of Bishops, and with regard to votes they have taken.

"These tragic failures have been compounded by the failure practically to propose a long-term peaceable solution of proper and reasonable structural provision for those represented by almost 50 per cent of General Synod who either voted against or did not vote for the current LLF proposals to continue."

Earlier in July, the Church of England Evangelical Council held a commissioning service at All Soul's Langham Place, in London, for 20 overseers who will provide informal oversight to clergy and PCCs "who feel a loss of confidence in the spiritual leadership of their bishop(s)".

The Diocese of London has issued a statement saying it is "conscious of questions" raised about the commissioning services.

"We are conscious of questions raised regarding the recent commissioning services that have taken place at All Souls Langham Place and St Helen's Bishopsgate," it said.

"Incumbents have been reminded before and following these services of their responsibilities to ensure that the law of the Church of England as expressed in canon and liturgy is observed, and that all safeguarding requirements are fully met."