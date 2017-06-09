Evangelical Alliance calls on Christians to pray for 'divided' UK following hung parliament

x

The Evangelical Alliance (EA) has warned that British society is divided 'on multiple levels' in the wake of the general election that has resulted in a hung parliament, adding that it is a reminder that the positions of politicians is 'temporary'.

Britain is divided, warns the Evangelical Alliance. Reuters

Dave Landrum, director of advocacy for the EA, said: 'Elections are always a chance for people to remind politicians that their position is only ever temporary and we saw that last night. Our democracy is precious, but it is also messy. This election has once again shown us how divided our society is on multiple levels.'

Landrum called for prayer and reflection on what kind of country we want. 'With uncertainty over what comes next we need to come together and pray for all involved,' he said. 'As Theresa May and the Conservative Party seek to form a government without an overall majority this is a chance for us all to reflect once more on the kind of society we want.

'Across the UK the election has produced shocks, from the SNP losing 21 seats in Scotland to wafer thin winning margins, and the DUP in Northern Ireland now possibly playing the role of kingmakers.'

Landrum said that Christians hold special responsibility for four priorities at this time of uncertainty. 'The first is to pray for peace and unity in our society,' he said. 'The second is for the Church to witness peace and unity to our society, sharing our faith in Jesus as the hope of the nations. The third is to cast a vision for what kind of society we would like to see – a common good in which love, truth, freedom and justice can flourish. And the fourth is for Christians to step up to the plate and get more involved in leading change in our society, because opting out is not an option.'

He added: 'This morning we are praying for all those elected to serve in the House of Commons following the general election, for those who are not returning to parliament, and for those who have campaigned in the election – not just candidates but volunteers and supporters.'