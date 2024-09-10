Evangelical Alliance appoints new leader for Scotland

Lynne Paterson has been appointed as the new head of the Evangelical Alliance Scotland.

She took up her post this week and will steer the organisation as it seeks to support churches across Scotland and make Jesus known in the nation.

Commenting on her appointment, Paterson said her first priority would be "doing a lot of listening - to the staff team, to members, to leaders across the nation, to the broader church, and most importantly, to the voice of God".

She said she was inspired by the example of the Moravians and wanted to see the Church in Scotland unite as one.

"I hear a lot of people using the example of the Moravians, typically highlighting their 100 years of 24-hour prayer, or their sacrificial missionary endeavours," she said.

"I don't hear many people talking about the role that unity played in this; a unity that led to the empowering presence of the Spirit, that led to persevering prayer, that led to gospel being shared among the nations. That's a vision for unity across the church that I can get behind," she said.

She is praying for the same move of God in Scotland as among the Moravians.

"I want the whole thing for us; the unity, the presence of God, the persevering prayer and the gospel being preached in power. That's what excites me," she said.

Prior to working for the Evangelical Alliance, Paterson spent 15 years serving as the head of Tearfund Scotland. She was formerly on the leadership team of Elim Christian Fellowship Paisley and now lives in Glasgow where she attends Hope Church.

Gavin Calver, CEO of the Evangelical Alliance, said of her appointment: "We are so excited to have a leader of Lynne's calibre joining us. She will be an amazing addition to the team and I look forward to serving with her in the many years ahead."