EU issues warning to Pakistan about human rights

Pakistan's preferential trade status could be jeopardized if it does not address human rights concerns, including controversial blasphemy laws, forced marriages/conversions of minority girls and freedom of religion, a European Union (EU) delegation said on Friday.

The delegation led by EU Special Representative on Human Rights Olof Skoog warned in a press statement that Pakistan should not take its Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status for granted. The delegation noted that Pakistan's trade benefits depend on progress made in addressing concerns about human rights, which also include freedom of expression.

"As we approach the midterm of the current monitoring cycle, we encourage Pakistan to continue on its reform path as it prepares for reapplication under the upcoming new GSP+ regulation," the EU delegation stated. "The trade benefits under GSP+ depend on the progress made on addressing a list of issues, including on human rights, and tangible reforms remain essential."

It added that Pakistan remained a key partner for the EU in South Asia and that relations with the bloc were built on shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, guided by the principles of the U.N. Charter and international norms.

"The EU welcomes the fact that Pakistan has become the largest beneficiary of GSP+, with Pakistani businesses increasing their exports to the EU market by 108 percent since the launch of the trade scheme in 2014," the delegation stated.

The EU is Pakistan's second largest trading partner, with the GSP+ status allowing the country to enjoy duty-free or minimum duty on European exports. The scheme, however, is conditional on beneficiary countries demonstrating tangible progress in implementing 27 international conventions on human and labor rights, environmental protection, climate change and good governance.

According to the press statement, the EU mission, which is on a weeklong visit to Pakistan ahead of a key GSP+ monitoring mission in June, aimed to engage the country on the most pressing human rights and labor rights issues and discuss Pakistan's plans to address them, including the ongoing assessment under the GSP+ trade scheme.

The delegation met with senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir, Minister of Law, Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal, and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. In those meetings Skoog highlighted application of blasphemy laws, women's rights, forced marriages and conversions, enforced disappearances, freedoms of expression, religion or belief, independence of media, impunity for rights violations, due process and the right to a fair trial, civic space, and the death penalty.

In a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, the focus was on judicial backlog as well as the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

Throughout Skoog's visit, the special envoy acknowledged the important role of the National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR) and underlined the need to preserve its independence, the statement added.

"In the context of the upcoming GSP+ monitoring mission, the special envoy encouraged Pakistani authorities to ensure the implementation of all relevant international conventions," the EU delegation stated.

Skoog also visited Lahore to meet with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Minister for Minorities Affairs in Punjab, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and representatives of the Christian and Ahmadi communities. Discussions centered on freedom of religion or belief, the protection of minority rights, and accountability for violations and abuses of human rights.

None of the four Christian lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly, however, were invited to the meetings with the visiting EU delegation, Christian Daily International-Morning Star News learned.

"Neither the EU mission in Pakistan nor the Pakistan government informed us about the delegation's visit," said a Christian lawmaker who requested anonymity for fear of backlash. "We don't even know which Christian representatives were chosen to meet with Ambassador Skoog. It's quite obvious that the government handpicked those people who would tout the official narrative of 'all is well' and refrain from presenting the real picture."

The lawmaker said that they had conveyed their reservations to the EU mission and hoped that it would arrange their meeting with the delegation before the end of the visit.

Speaking to journalists in the federal capital Islamabad on Wednesday (Jan. 29), Skoog emphasized the EU's commitment to democracy, human rights and international humanitarian law.

"There are ongoing discussions about freedom of expression and media freedom in Pakistan," Skoog said.

He added that he wanted to use his mandate to foster direct engagement with countries, moving beyond standard formal dialogues to address core issues in the absence of a dedicated human rights dialogue at his level.

The EU's GSP+ framework, as detailed by Skoog, serves as a strong platform for collaboration on human rights, with Pakistan as a major beneficiary.

"The GSP+ is a significant economic boost, facilitating Pakistan to become the EU's largest export market, surpassing both China and the U.S.," the ambassador said.

He emphasized the substantial economic impact of nearly a billion dollars in tariff exemptions, underlining its importance to Pakistan's economy. The GSP+ framework demands adherence to international human rights obligations, and its scope extends beyond labor conditions and child labor to encompass a broader range of human rights issues.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan acknowledged the EU's warning at a weekly press briefing on Thursday (Jan. 30).

"The GSP+ status is just one aspect of the Pak-EU partnership," Khan said. "The visit of the EU's special envoy is also part of the routine."

Pakistan was awarded GSP+ status on Jan. 1, 2014 after the country ratified 27 international conventions and committed to implement them. The EU GSP+ serves as a special incentive arrangement to promote good governance and sustainable development by facilitating trade. The incentive grants Pakistan zero-rated or preferential tariffs on nearly 66 percent of tariff lines, enhancing the country's ability to export to the EU market.

GSP+ has proven to be pivotal for EU-Pakistan bilateral trade ties. From 2014 to 2022, Pakistan's exports to the EU increased by 108 percent, while imports from the EU increased by 65 percent and total trade volume increased from 8.3 billion euros in 2013 to 14.85 billion euros. Pakistan's garments, bedlinen, terry towels, hosiery, leather, sports and surgical goods and similar products enter the EU market availing the GSP+ concessions, according to the EU website.

