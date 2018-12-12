EU citizens feel 'unwelcome' and 'threatened' in the UK

(Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville) A British Union flag and an European Union flag are seen flying above offices in London, Britain, March 30, 2016.

EU citizens living in the UK no longer feel welcome after the Brexit vote, the Catholic Church in England and Wales has said.

Bishop Paul McAleenan, Lead Bishop for Migration and Asylum, said that the 'appalling' rise in hate crimes has left many residents from mainland Europe feeling 'unwelcome or even threatened in the country that has become their home'.

Adding to the insecurity, the bishop warned, was the ongoing uncertainty about their future status in the UK.

'Although the reassurances offered by senior politicians are important, people have been given far too little information or binding commitments about their right to stay,' he said.

'For some this has been worsened by the appalling rise in hate crime, which has left them feeling unwelcome or even threatened in the country that has become their home.'

His comments come as the Government prepares to launch its new Settlement Scheme for EU citizens.

The scheme is currently in its pilot stage and is due to open in earnest by 30 March 2019. It gives EU citizens who have lived here for at least five years by 2020 the opportunity to stay beyond Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

The bishop criticised aspects of the scheme, particularly the £65 fee, which he called 'unprincipled' and said posed a barrier to large families or those on low incomes.

'While this is an important step we understand that, especially for people who have contributed to our society over many years, it may feel unjust and divisive that they are now required to apply for permission to stay,' he said.

'We also expect that some people, particularly those who are already vulnerable, may face difficulties in practically accessing the scheme, leaving their immigration status at risk.'