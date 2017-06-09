Enter stage right: The conservative Christian DUP party, new kingmakers of Westminster?

x

Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster speaks to media outside Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 6, 2017. Reuters

The conservative Christian grouping the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has moved centre stage in British politics this afternoon, after Theresa May called on them this morning to form some kind of informal alliance in order to form a working Tory-led majority.

Arlene Foster, the DUP leader, this afternoon held a press conference with her nine other MPs, confirming that she has spoken to May and saying: 'In the days and weeks ahead it is the union that will go to the forefront of our minds. The union is our guiding star. We may represent Northern Ireland constituencies in the House of Commons, but we are as seized of the interests of the United Kingdom as a whole as we are for Northern Ireland...The prime minister has spoken with me this morning and we will enter discussions with the Conservatives to explore how it may be possible to bring stability to our nation at this time of great challenge.'

The DUP is largely made up of socially conservative, Protestant Christians who have opposed the drift towards social liberalism at Westminster over the years.

Last year, Foster said she would make 'no apology' for saying that the DUP would continue to have 'very strong Christian values'.

In Northern Ireland, same-sex marriage remains illegal after the DUP used a controversial veto mechanism to block any change to legislation, and senior figures in the party have called the issue a 'red line' for power-sharing talks at Stormont.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the DUP has fought hard against an extension of abortion rights in Northern Ireland.

Perhaps for these reasons, David Cameron ruled out entering into a deal with the DUP in 2010 and during his time as prime minister. And even John Major refused to do a deal with the DUP because he did not appear to be wanting to take sides in Northern Ireland.

But now the vicar's daughter has no choice but to reach out to politicians whose views on social issues are diametrically opposed to those of many liberal Tories.

Reports in Northern Ireland this afternoon stressed that no deal has yet been done between the two parties.

Meanwhile, May was attempting to make a string of appointments this afternoon, after losing a dozen ministers.

The possibility of some ministers refusing to serve under her remains.