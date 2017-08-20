Emma Stone net worth news: 2017's highest paid actress is worth $28 million

Actress Emma Stone arrives at the 2017 American Film Institute Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on Aug. 6, 2017. Reuters File Photo/Mario Anzuoni

Emma Stone's rise to success mimics her character in the Academy-Award-winning "La La Land" (2016). Despite one failed audition after another, Stone — like her character Mia Dolan — eventually makes it big in the Hollywood scene. Just how big? Around $28 million.

Twenty-eight-year-old Emma Stone topped the 2017 Forbes' list of highest paid actresses after raking in $26 million in Forbes' twelve-month scoring period, mainly for her role as Mia in Damien Chazelle's "La La Land."

The movie-musical about two hopeful artists chasing their dreams not only made $445.3 million in the global box office, but also won six Oscars and seven Golden Globes. The film also led to Stone's first Academy award for Best Actress.

"I moved here when I was 15 to start auditioning, I knew what it felt like to go on audition after audition," Stone said backstage after accepting her Academy Award in February.

Stone's net worth is now at $28 million. She also owns a $2.5 million house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Stone also made news earlier this year for revealing that her male co-stars have had to receive pay cuts just so she could receive equal pay.

"In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them," Stone told Out.com in July. "That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'"

Before "La La Land," the actress was known for her films "Easy A" (2010) and "Crazy, Stupid, Love" (2011), as well as her role as Gwen Stacy in "The Amazing Spiderman" (2012).

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston came in as the second highest-paid actress with $25.5 million in earnings from her endorsement deals with airline Emirates, skincare company Aveeno and bottled water company Smartwater.

Jennifer Lawrence, who topped Forbes' list for two years, completes the top three list with $24 million in earnings from her long-standing endorsement deal with Dior and her thriller films "Mother!" and "Red Sparrow."

Melissa McCarthy ($18 million) and Mila Kunis ($15.5 million) are 2017's fourth and fifth highest paid actresses, respectively.