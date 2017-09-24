Eminem new album 2017 release date news: Rapper's record on hold as he helps hurricane victims

Eminem performs "I Need A Doctor" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

While everyone waits for the Eminem new album, the rapper is taking a break from the music scene, as he is helping the hurricane victims in Texas and Florida. He is teaming up with StockX, an online stock market, to raise funds for the relief efforts.

After hurricanes Harvey and Irma, a number of celebrities stepped up to assist with the relief efforts. Now, the Detroit rapper is doing his part to help the victims. According to a report, he has teamed up with StockX, and starting Sept. 19, people can make donations of $10 or more to the website.

Those who donate will have a chance to win a pair of rare sneakers that have been used by celebrities, including Marshall Mathers himself. The rapper is donating a pair of Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Carhartt shoes, size 10.5. Other stars joining him are Pharrell, Mark Wahlberg, LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, and more.

StockX CEO co-founder Josh Luber said in a statement via XXLMAG, "As we watched the tragic events unfold in Florida and Texas, we wanted to leverage our position as a leading marketplace for luxury consumer goods, to turn luxury items into true necessities."

Moreover, the Marshall Mathers Foundation will match donations up to $250,000. The campaign will benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and Team Rubicon. While the rapper is busy helping the victims, many are hopeful that he will release his new album sooner than later.

While the rapper is busy helping the victims, many are still hopeful that he will release his new album sooner than later. Lucian Grainge's Universal Music Group (UMG), under which Eminem is signed, confirmed that they will be releasing several records before 2017 ends. Fortunately, the hip-hop icon is among the artists expected to drop a new music this coming fall.

Since the rapper has been mum about the Eminem new album, fans should wait for the official confirmation. It can be recalled that he wrote on Twitter that he is working on a new record, so everyone should not worry.