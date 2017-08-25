'Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim' Nintendo Switch news: Port running smooth at 720p resolution

A promotional photo for the video game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" featuring the Dragonborn squaring off with a dragon. Facebook/BethesdaSoftWorks

Critically acclaimed video game "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" is being ported to the Nintendo Switch, and so far, the feedback has been positive. Those in the video game industry were able to test the Switch iteration of the 2015 game and are looking forward to its full release on the console.

According to Digital Foundry, the port is looking very good and polished for the Nintendo system. The Switch handheld controller has its own screen; "Skyrim" is displayed at 720p resolution and runs quite smoothly. This is a respectable resolution given the screen size and graphics of the game.

To be able to play the game on the handheld controller makes it portable. With the sleep system of the Switch, players can jump in and out of the game as they please without having to worry about their save files.

Players will also be able to bring the controller itself and play the full game. The graphics processor of the Nintendo Switch isn't as advanced as its competitors, but "Skyrim" is playable with steady framerates.

The port will include Joy-Con motion control to give players more options on how to play the game. This option is what separates hardware player experience of the Nintendo Switch from other consoles — a freer range of motion for movement.

If players are more used to keeping their hands close together via a conventional controller, that option is made available to them as well.

The "Skyrim" Switch version will be offering Amiibo support as well, which was teased during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June. It has yet to be fully disclosed just up to how many figures the game will support but players will find out as the date of release draws closer.

Furthermore, the Switch version will have all of the downloadable content (DLC) as well as the latest updates.

Bethesda has not yet revealed a specific launch date, but fans should expect the game to be available on the Nintendo Switch sometime in the fall.