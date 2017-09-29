Dwyane Wade trade news 2017: Agrees to sign one-year contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat's LeBron James (R) stands with Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade during Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Dallas, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

It would appear that National Basketball Association (NBA) super star LeBron James is quite ecstatic as his former Miami Heat teammate and real life best friend, Dwyane Wade, joined the ranks with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Chicago Bulls and the Cavaliers were able to strike a deal that allowed the acquisition of not just Wade but Derick Rose

In a report by Fan Sided, numerous teams in the 30-team league wanted to acquire the talents of the shooting guard, Wade, after his contract had been waived by the Bulls after just one season. However, it is also quite unsurprising that Wade would choose to sign with Cleveland, since the team has a respectable roster of its own, as well as a championship that they had dramatically won in a hard fought battle against the Golden State Warriors back in 2016.

After James had returned to Cleveland, he had a great rapport with the now former Cavaliers point guard, Kyrie Irving, who is now in the Boston Celtics. With the acquisition of Wade, it would be almost certain that James would be a lot happier playing with his longtime friend. The two even have championship rings to prove their chemistry. Wade will reportedly be signing a one-year deal with the Cavaliers for $2.3 million.

According to News.com, this brings the Cavs one step closer to toppling the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors, who are now the seemingly indestructible super team of the league. However, with the current fire power that the Cavaliers have, will it be enough for them to snag that coveted championship once more?

The Ringer stated that at 35 years old, Wade is not the player that he used to be. Age catches up, and it is already starting to show in not just Wade, but James as well. Comparatively, the Warriors have a much younger roster who are more used to playing up tempo offense that may prove to be troublesome for the older Cavaliers team. However, if head coach Tyronn Lue can allocate minutes properly, then perhaps the Cavs might just get that championship.