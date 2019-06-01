Durham Cathedral tower reopens after three-year conservation project

The central tower of Durham Cathedral re-opened to members of the public on Saturday after a lengthy three-year conservation project.

The tower required extensive repair work after the sandstone was worn down over many years by the weather.

The extent of the erosion was discovered on the upper parapet and bell chamber level during a routine five-year inspection in 2013.

'Blaxter' stone was brought in from Dunhouse Quarry, which is locally based in County Durham and geologically the same as that used centuries earlier when the tower was originally constructed.

The intricate repair work was carried out by the cathedral's team of in-house stonemasons and its conservation architect Chris Cotton.

The newly fitted sandstone is lighter in colour than the original and can be seen close-up by visitors when they reach the 325th step at the very top of the tower stairs.

The restoration has been partly funded by sponsor Baldwins Accountants, which was one of several local companies to launch the Foundation 2020 campaign to create a £10 million endowment fund for essential maintenance work to the cathedral tower.

The Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett, Dean of Durham, said he was excited to welcome in new and returning visitors to the cathedral.

He said that the central tower was "now more distinctive and characterful than ever".

"Saturday will signify the start of a new era for the cathedral and the community of Durham, with special memories being made from the moment that visitors take their first steps onto the all-new viewing platform," he said.

"Saturday will also provide the opportunity for visitors to reflect on the rich history of the central tower, as handy interpretation boards will be in position in the stairwell corridor, offering a welcome break while visitors catch their breath at the mid-point of their climb."