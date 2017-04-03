World
Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
Crisis for Church of England as older female churchgoers pass away
Florida college reinstates student who clashed with Muslim prof over Crucifixion of Jesus
Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee ...
Welsh bishops dismiss complaints against homophobia as 'without merit'
Row over Gibraltar escalates as Bishop of Leeds says it shows 'major problems' of Brexit
Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia
No evidence World Vision siphoned money to Hamas - government review
Women's March: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Feminist Protesters Gather In Washington Against Trump ...

Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

A 21-year-old Iranian has been sentenced to death for 'insulting Islam' on an instant messaging app.

Sina Dehghan was arrested in October 2015 in Tehran after he caused offence on a messaging service called LINE.

But after his arrest activists claim he was duped into signing a confession after being told if he claim clean he would be released.

But instead his death penalty was confirmed in January when it was upheld by the Supreme Court, according to the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

Sina Dehghan was 19 when he was arrestedCenter for Human Rights in Iran

'During his interrogation, Sina was told that if he signed a confession and repented, he would be pardoned and let go,' a source told CHRI. 'Unfortunately, he made a childish decision and accepted the charges. Then they sentenced him to death.'

Advertisement

'Later he admitted that he signed the confession hoping to get freed,' added the source. 'Apparently the authorities also got him to confess in front of a camera as well.'

The human rights group have launched a judicial review against the death sentence which is currently being processed.

Dehghan was a conscript posted to a military barracks in Tehran when he was arrested, four days before he was due to leave the army.

'They took him to his home and searched it while he repeatedly expressed regret and repentance,' a source told CHRI.

According to Iran's Islamic Penal Code, insulting the prophet is punishable by death. But Article 263 says that if the accused tells the court that the insults were a result of anger or a mistake, the sentence can be reduced to 74 lashings.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY