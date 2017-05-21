'Drive terrorists out of this earth': Donald Trump tells Arab leaders they must confront Islamist extremism

x

President Donald Trump dances with a sword as he arrives to a welcome ceremony by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Al Murabba Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Reuters

President Donald Trump today called on Arab leaders to confront 'Islamist extremism' in a speech in Saudi Arabia when he attempted to rebuild bridges between his administration and Islam.

In a speech that won a resounding ovation from leaders of the Arab world, he described terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a battle between religions, or a clash of civilizations.

He told the Middle East leaders that they must not wait for America to act before they deal with Islamist extremism.

'This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it,' he said. 'That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires. And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians.'

The speech, broadcast live on the White House Facebook account, was a deliberate change of tone, or 'reset', from his previous attacks on Muslims, including his two controversial attempts to introduce a Muslim travel ban. During the election campaign he said: 'I think Islam hates us.'

Advertisement

Speaking in Riyadh at an Arab Islamic American Summit, he said: 'Terrorism has spread across the world. But the path to peace begins right here, on this ancient soil, in this sacred land. The nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them.'

He was honoured by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who presented him with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court.

In what is being termed as a nine-day tour of world religions, after Saudi Arabia, Trump will visit Jerusalem, where he will meet the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, and lay a wreath at Yad Vashem. He will then deliver remarks at the Israel Museum celebrating the unique history of Israel and of the Jewish people.

He will also meet Israeli Prime Minister oBenjamin Netanyahu. They will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump and Sara Netanyahu for a private dinner.

He will meet the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in Bethlehem and urge Palestinian leaders to take productive steps toward peace as well as visiting the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall.

He will then go to Rome to see the Pope, as well as the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) presents U.S. President Donald Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Reuters

Earlier, Trump praised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, telling him, 'You have done a tremendous job under trying circumstances.' He promised to visit Egupt soon. And he told King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, that they had much in common and 'there won't be strain with this administration'.