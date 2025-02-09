DRC bishops lament deadly toll of conflict

As conflict continues to rage in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Protestant and Catholic leaders are united in their prayers that peace and humanity will return to the troubled country.

Rebel group M23 recently claimed to have taken the eastern city of Goma. The militants are allegedly backed by neighbouring Rwanda and there have also been reports that Rwandan armed forces have entered the DRC.

The DRC claims that Rwanda has its eyes on some of its mineral rich eastern territories, while Rwanda accuses the DRC of backing militants in its territory and of harbouring key figures behind the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Churchmen on the ground have painted a bleak picture of the toll the conflict is taking on the ground. The Catholic Bishop of Goma, Willy Ngumbi Ngengele, claimed that several newborn babies had died following the bombing of Goma's General Charity Maternity Hospital.

The Anglican Bishop of Goma and a Church Mission Society partner, Martin Gordon, gave his own assessment of the situation: "On Friday, the main power line to Goma was hit by the M23, leaving much of the city without power. Large areas are also without water. Communications are unreliable, and food prices have doubled. On Sunday morning, we received reports that the Rwandan army crossed the border into Goma, violating Congolese territorial sovereignty. Fighting for control of the city continues.

"There has been a prison break and widespread looting. Many residents are cowering in fear, unable to communicate with loved ones. Eyewitnesses report bodies in the streets, while NGOs and hospitals have been targeted. Reports of sexual violence add another layer of trauma for a population that has already suffered too much. The full scale of the destruction will take days to emerge."

Bishop Gordon pointed to Jesus Christ as the only hope the country has for peace, "The place we always start is peace with God through Jesus Christ. Before we can make peace, we must first find peace ourselves."

Both bishops have urged people to pray for the leaders of the DRC and Rwanda to find a peaceful solution to the crisis, and for the different tribes and communities to find it within themselves to live at peace with each other.

Millions of people have been displaced within the DRC due to the ongoing conflict.

Catholic Archbishop Francois Xavier Maroy lamented the fate the people in comments to Aid to the Church in Need: "For two years, many of our brothers and sisters have had nothing other than their eyes to weep and their feet to flee, sometimes without a destination – and even the camps for the displaced are not secure."