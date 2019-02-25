'Don't take my Bible' says street preacher as police arrest him

A video shared on Twitter showing a street preacher being arrested on Saturday by police at Southgate station in London has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

In the video, the unidentified man is confronted by two police officers who say that if he refuses to leave the area he will be arrested for a breach of the peace. One of them says, 'You're disturbing people, you're causing problems and you're breaching their peace.'

A street preacher was arrested and released at London's Southgate station.

The man says he will not leave because 'I need to tell people Jesus is the only way, the truth and the life,' to which the officer says 'I appreciate that but nobody wants to listen to that, they want you to go away.'

As the man raises his voice he is handcuffed and another officer takes his Bible. The preacher says, 'No, no, no, don't take my Bible away,' to which the officer says, 'You should have thought of that before being racist.'

It is unclear what the preacher said that triggered the incident.

The video was uploaded by EyeOnAntisemitism, who said: ' I was there I can say this man was preaching and did nothing wrong had a hostile person near him . He was a bit loud.. but.'

The man was later released.