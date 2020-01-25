Donald Trump says every child is a 'sacred gift from God' in historic appearance at March for Life

US President Donald Trump told the tens of thousands gathered at the March for Life rally in Washington DC that an unborn baby shows "a glimpse of the majesty of God's creation."

Speaking in person at the March for Life on Friday - the first sitting United States president to do so - Trump spoke about the value of children, both born and unborn.

"Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God," he said. "Together we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.

"When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God's creation. When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the endless love that each child brings to a family."

Trump also touted his record of pro-life accomplishments while in office, declaring that "unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House."

This included reinstituting the Mexico City Policy, which prevents tax dollars from going to organizations that promote or fund abortions abroad, appointing pro-life judges, and ensuring Title X funds are being given to family healthcare clinics instead of abortion providers.

"As the Bible tells us, each person is wonderfully made," he continued, referencing Psalm 139:14, which reads: "I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well."

Vice President Mike Pence, who has addressed the March for Life in person in previous years, gave remarks along with his wife, Karen, via video message because he was in Rome, Italy.

In his video message, Pence spoke about his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

"During our conversation, I thanked him for all that he and Catholic Americans have done to defend the sanctity of human life throughout the history of this movement," said Pence.

Pence commended the activism of "all the proud Catholics who I know are filling our National Mall today, proudly carrying banners representing your parishes."

Pence also said that he "could not be more proud to serve as vice president to the most pro-life president in American history.

"The results speak for themselves," he added. "This movement has a champion in President Donald Trump and you always will."

Courtesy of The Christian Post