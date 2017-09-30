Do angels really exist? Woman takes amazing photo of 'angel' ascending into heaven

(Photo: Youlande Pope Britten)

People have always wondered if angels really do exist. The Bible often talks of them doing God's bidding, but claims of angel sightings are still not very common.

So when a woman managed to take a photo of a white figure ascending into the sky complete with wings, many wondered: What are they doing here? Is it a sign of good things to come? Or maybe mother nature is just playing tricks on people?

For Youlanda Pope Britten, the woman who took the photo, the angel's appearance is a sign that things are going to change for the better.

She recalled riding in a truck being driven by her husband Jeffery when an unexpected flash of light took place. "I originally dismissed it as lighting because it was lightly raining at the time, but the flashing continued even after the rain stopped," she told Charisma News.

"I say a flash, but it was more like a light with an echo effect that caught my attention. It seemed to be a beckoning light. I asked my husband did he see it. It took him a few looks before he actually saw it flicker. Then he said, 'Yeah, I see it, but what is it?' I told him I did not know, but that it keeps flashing at me. He said, 'Take a picture on your phone, so I did."

Before the angel's supposed appearance, Britten said she was dealing with some personal challenges. But seeing that figure gave her cause for hope. "For me it was confirmation that everything was going to be all right. I had been praying and asking God for his help with our everyday issues in life. My thoughts at the time were: 'Why is it that we are always there for everyone else, but when we need something, there is no one there for us to depend on?'" she continued.

There have been lots of inspiring stories of people healing from sicknesses whenever angels appear. One such story belongs to a young girl named Erin Potter, according to Belief Net. Potter first battled Leukemia in 2007, but her cancer returned years later and she was preparing for a second bone marrow transplant.

One day, Potter was playing with sparklers in the garden when her mother took a photo. They were surprised to see an angel standing behind the young child. Just one week after the photo was taken, Potter triumphed with her transplant. She is now cancer-free.