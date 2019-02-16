DC Comics pulls plug on Jesus comic series after over 230,000 people complain

(Photo: DC Comics/Vertigo) The front cover of the now axed 'Second Coming' comic series

A comic series that was to depict Jesus Christ coming back to earth as the sidekick for an all-powerful superhero has been axed after more than 230,000 people complained that it was 'blasphemous'.

The CitizenGo petition demanded that DC Comics pull the plug on the series called 'Second Coming', calling it 'outrageous and blasphemous'.

'Second Coming' had been planned as an ongoing title, with its first issue supposed to come out on March 6.

The petition was started in January after the plot summary presented Jesus as weaker than another superhero in the story.

'Witness the return of Jesus Christ, as He is sent on a most holy mission by God to learn what it takes to be the true messiah of mankind by becoming roommates with the world's favorite savior: the all-powerful super hero Sun-Man, the Last Son of Krispex!' said the plot summary.

'But when Christ returns to Earth, he's shocked to discover what has become of his gospel—and now, he aims to set the record straight.'

'Second Coming' author Mark Russell angered people further when he talked more about the premise for the series in an interview with Bleeding Cool.

'God was so upset with Jesus's performance the first time he came to Earth, since he was arrested so soon and crucified shortly after, that he has kept him locked-up since then,' he said.

The CitizenGo petition said that the comic series was 'inappropriate' and that the story of Jesus 'should not be ridiculed for the sake of selling comic books'.

'Can you imagine the media and political uproar if DC Comics was altering and poking fun at the story of Muhammad... or Buddha?' the petition complained.

'This blasphemous content should not be tolerated. Jesus Christ is the Son of God. His story should not be ridiculed for the sake of selling comic books.'

Newsarama reports that DC Comics has now told retailers the series has been cancelled and that 'these issues will not be resolicited'.