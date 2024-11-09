CPS considers sexual offence charges against born again Christian Russell Brand

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is considering bringing criminal charges against British comedian and presenter Russell Brand after the Metropolitan Police submitted a file of evidence involving multiple sexual offence allegations.

This development follows a significant investigation that has led several women to make allegations against Brand spanning the past two decades.

Brand first faced serious public allegations in October 2023 after a collaborative inquiry by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches detailed accusations of sexual assault, rape, and emotional abuse.

Since then, additional accusers have come forward, some alleging incidents dating back to 2006 when Brand was employed by the BBC and Channel 4.

Amid these allegations, Brand has made a notable and highly public turn to Christianity. In April, he underwent a well-publicised baptism in the River Thames with television adventurer Bear Grylls, calling it an opportunity to "leave behind the past".

He has since regularly referenced Christian faith on social media, posting messages like "Forgiveness is available for all of us" shortly after the Metropolitan Police announced their latest evidence submission to the CPS. This statement has drawn mixed reactions, with supporters praising his journey of faith while critics have said that "forgiveness should come with accountability".

The public's response has been similarly divided. Some of Brand's tweets, such as "Jesus is on His throne", are accompanied by charged political opinions and emotive video commentaries. He has expressed gratitude for being "saved" and shared personal reflections on faith, which some observers interpret as an attempt to navigate his personal transformation amid mounting scrutiny. Others, however, caution against viewing these statements as a distraction from the serious nature of the allegations against him.

The BBC and Channel 4 have since launched internal inquiries into Brand's behaviour during his employment, seeking to establish how aware managers were of complaints and to what extent they acted on them. The BBC revealed it received three complaints about Brand's behaviour between 2006 and 2008, with two more complaints emerging after the recent media investigation. However, due to the historical nature of the claims, the BBC was unable to locate some key records, including car booking data that may have been relevant to allegations that Brand used BBC transport to facilitate his alleged misconduct.

Channel 4's review unearthed a "serious and concerning allegation" regarding Brand's conduct, which was not formally escalated to senior management. Informal concerns had reportedly been raised after Brand allegedly asked junior staff to obtain contact details for female audience members and crew. In response, Channel 4 has vowed to reinforce its safeguarding procedures.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed receiving multiple reports of sexual offences allegedly committed by Brand, with the comedian reportedly interviewed under caution three times as part of the investigation. The police stated that a file of evidence has now been passed to the CPS for their consideration and added, "These interviews related to non-recent sexual offences alleged to have taken place both in and outside of London."

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, whose team is leading the investigation, assured the public: "We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward. We are committed to investigating sexual offences, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place."