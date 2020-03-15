Court ruling against gender neutral passports welcomed

Staff writer
Reuters

The Home Office is not breaking any laws at present by refusing to issue gender neutral passports, the Court of Appeal has ruled. 

Christie Elan-Cane, who does not identify as male or female, wants passports to offer 'X' as a gender option for non-binary people.

"Legitimate identity is a fundamental human right but non-gendered people are treated as though we have no rights," Elan-Cane said.

"It is unacceptable that someone who defines as neither male nor female is forced to declare an inappropriate gender in order to obtain a passport."

The Court of Appeal ruled against "X" passports last week but Elan-Cane is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Ciarán Kelly, of The Christian Institute, welcomed the court's ruling, saying that it would be a "serious mistake" to introduce gender neutral passports.

"It also would have perpetuated this myth that you can somehow pick and choose your biological sex," he said.

Delivering the verdict, Lady Justice King suggested there could be a change to the law in the near future.

"There is a respectable argument that we are approaching a time when the consensus within the Council of Europe will be such that there will be a positive obligation on the state to recognise the position of non-binary including intersex individuals if and when that time comes," she said

Most Read

  1. Three Bible passages to replace fear of coronavirus with hope in God

  2. Trump declares National Day of Prayer for 'protection & strength' amid Coronavirus crisis

  3. Ravi Zacharias asks for prayer as he's diagnosed with cancer

  4. Nigeria has become a 'killing field of defenceless Christians' - report

  5. Joel Osteen suspends public services over coronavirus outbreak

  6. All 16 of the Museum of the Bible's Dead Sea Scrolls fragments are modern-day forgeries

  7. European Court of Human Rights refuses to hear case of pro-life midwives

  8. First female bishop in the Anglican Communion dies aged 89

  9. Methodist Church asks ministers to think of the vulnerable in new coronavirus guidance

More News

  1. i-still-believe

    Worship artist Jeremy Camp says loss of first wife to cancer was 'hardest part' of his life

  2. pivi-rsnen

    Christian MP condemns 'completely absurd' criminal investigations into LGBT beliefs

  3. boko-haram

    Nigeria has become a 'killing field of defenceless Christians' - report

  4. church-mission-society

    Ringside baptisms for boxers who came to faith through church's boxing club

  5. muriel-gray

    Scottish church keeps ambulances on the road in Zambia

  6. steffany-gretzinger

    Worship artist Steffany Gretzinger says motherhood has brought her closer to God

  7. Tourists walk outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank ...

    Appeal launched to support Christians in Bethlehem hit by coronavirus outbreak